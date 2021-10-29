William Perry Thomas, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Perry Thomas of Canfield, son of Walter Raymond Thomas and Stella Rose Heverly Thomas, left for his journey to Heaven on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Bill, known as the “song and dance” man embraced tap dancing and piano playing at an early age and always wakened with a song to start his day, usually a show tune. He could often be found spending his early years at the Palace Theater, entertained by the “Rat Pack”. Tell him there was a new dance hall opening, or a stage show playing and Bill was there.

Born August 29th, 1925, he was a World War II, Navy Veteran, who served three years in the Pacific Theater as a Radarman aboard the U.S.S. LST #574.

Bill attended USC and Youngstown College, graduating in 1951 with a B.S. in Business Administration.

Bill’s many work opportunities included: Youngstown Sheet & Tube, Sinclair Refining Company and Jalco Inc. While in marketing and real estate with Sinclair, Bill loved scoping out new corporate and franchise locations from an airplane’s view. His friends called him “Little Mayor of Canfield”, because he always had a smile and a “hi” for everyone.

As a long time member of Zion Lutheran Church, Bill enjoyed many years singing in the choir, serving as a councilman, ushering and serving on the Evangelism Committee.

Until recently, Bill had enjoyed his friendships with fellow members at Creekside Fitness and Health Center, five mornings a week. Watching old black and white movies, reading books on history or public figures vied for his time in the kitchen cooking his Mom’s favorite recipes. But; Bill’s greatest pleasure came with spending “talk time” with his three grandsons. As a special tribute to each, Bill wrote and presented at their high school graduation, a personal journal on “how to be a gentleman and gentle man”. These “gifts” were met by many tears of respect by his “boys”.

Missing Bill greatly are daughters, Melanie Joy (Salvatore) Sorice, and Heidi Jo Thomas; grandsons, Salvatore Giuseppe (Sal), Michéle Guglielmo (Mike) and Sabato Giacomo (Sammy) Sorice, as well as several nieces and nephews. A daughter, Jodi S. Thomas Masters and Bill’s wife of 66 years at the time, Joy, preceded him in death.

Friends may call on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 12:15 – 1:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel, Pastor Duane Jesse of Zion Lutheran Church officiating. The family requests that masks be worn during visitation.

Private services will be held for the family at Canfield Village Cemetery. Tributes may be made to the Church Choir Fund. Family and friends may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

