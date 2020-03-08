William Minkewicz, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Minkewicz, 72, passed away Thursday evening, March 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Center in Boardman.

He was born September 6, 1947 in Newark, New Jersey, a son of Benjamin and Jennie (Plocica) Minkewicz.

Bill was a salesman for 28 years, retiring from Youngstown Fence Company.

He was a 1965 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Iselin, New Jersey.

Bill then served his country for over four years as a member of the U.S. Navy, stationed aboard the Nuclear Submarine, USS Henry L. Stimson (SSBN-655).

He was a member of Tabernacle Presbyterian church, where he was a Deacon.

Bill loved being with family and friends and was an accomplished story teller.

He enjoyed gardening and snow skiing and also loved going to the beach.

Bill is survived by his wife of 30 years, the former Karma S. Woerner, whom he married April 1, 1989; his daughters, Amy (Craig Taylor) Minkewicz of Panama City, Florida and Robyn Noel Minkewicz of Austintown; his son, Tyler James Minkewicz of Austintown; his brother, Ben Minkewicz of Lebanon, Tennessee and his half-brother, Mark DeVito of Phoenix, Arizona.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, John Minkewicz.

There will be a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at the Tabernacle Presbyterian Church.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes– Austintown Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, March 11 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be given to the Deacon’s Fund at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church.

