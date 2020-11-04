William Miller, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributess) – William “Bill” Miller, 79, passed away Monday evening, November 3, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.



Bill was born on August 24, 1941 in Cortland, Ohio, a son of the late Harry and Leona Miller.



He was a graduate of Cortland High School and became a construction worker, retiring from Kirila Contractors.



In his younger years, he raced late model cars and was an avid NASCAR fan. He enjoyed setting up Christmas displays in his yard and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.



Bill will be deeply missed by his son, Matthew (Lisa) Miller; grandchildren, Alexis (Matt) Ferry and A.J. Miller; sister, EmmaJean Wollam and numerous nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia “Kathy” Miller; sister, Pauline Weant and brother, Lyle Miller.



A memorial gathering will be held for Bill and Kathy from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.

The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for their tireless efforts and dedication to their patients.



