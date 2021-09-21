William Matyas, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Matyas, 94, of Austintown passed away early Monday, September 20, 2021, at his home with his loved ones by his side.

William was born February 10, 1927, in Warren, the son of Alex and Julia Matyas.

He was a Navy veteran serving during WWII.

William retired from Commercial Motor Freight in 1978 where he was a checker in the loading department. He was also a member to Teamster Local 377.

William was a member of Churchill United Methodist Church and a member of the Churchill Golf League.

His hobbies included golf, woodworking, fishing and going to Hollywood Gaming and Casino. Most of all, William enjoyed time with his family and dogs.

His wife, the former Mary Ella Lindsay, whom he married February 21, 1953, passed away January 1, 2008.

William leaves four children, William J. Matyas, Debra (James) Hunter, George (Dixie) Matyas and Patty Matyas, all of Austintown; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, William was preceded in death by two brothers, an infant brother and a brother, Alex.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 11:00 am.

Due to COVID-19 the family requests visitors please where masks at the services.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley in William’s name.

