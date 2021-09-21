William Matyas, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Matyas, 94, of Austintown passed away early Monday, September 20, 2021, at his home with his loved ones by his side.

William was born February 10, 1927, in Warren, the son of Alex and Julia Matyas.

He was a Navy veteran serving during WWII.

William retired from Commercial Motor Freight in 1978 where he was a checker in the loading department. He was also a member to Teamster Local 377.

William was a member of Churchill United Methodist Church, and a member of the Churchill Golf League.

His hobbies included golf, woodworking, fishing and going to Hollywood Gaming and Casino. Most of all, William enjoyed time with his family and dogs.

His wife, the former Mary Ella Lindsay, whom he married February 21, 1953, passed away January 1, 2008.

William leaves four children, William J. Matyas, Debra (James) Hunter, George (Dixie) Matyas and Patty Matyas all, of Austintown; nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, William was preceded in death by two brothers, an infant brother and a brother Alex.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel where services will be held immediately after.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley in Williams name.

Due to COVID-19 the family requests visitors please where masks at the services.

