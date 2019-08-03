William M. “Bub” Barr, Jr., Newton Township, Ohio – Obituary

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William M. “Bub” Barr, Jr., 50, of Newton Township, died unexpectedly Friday afternoon, August 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born May 5, 1969 in Warren, the son of the late William M. and Dorothy Shirley Ferry Barr, Sr. He grew up in Leavittsburg.



Bill was a 1987 graduate of LaBrae High School. He then attended Fortis Technical School.

He worked for Denman Tire for 23 years until the company closed.



Bill is survived by his companion of 14 years, Loretta J. Wilson; one son, William M. (Nicole) Barr, III and two daughters, Cristiene E. Barr and Brittney M. Barr, all of Newton Township; two grandsons, Caleb A. Barr and Thomas R. Brewer and three brothers, Andrew A. Barr of Leavittsburg, Darell Schlegel of Newton Township and John Nafe of Warren.



Besides by his parents, one sister, Tracy Ann Knowlton preceded him in death.



The funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where the family will receive friends from 5:30 until the 7:30 p.m. service time.

Burial will be at a later date at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.



