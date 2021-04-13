William M. Bartha, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William M. Bartha, 68 of Youngstown died Monday morning, April 12, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown.

William was born April 3, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of the late Andrew and Jean (Dixon) Bartha and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School and had been a truck driver for many years for several different companies.

His wife, the former Diane Kostur, died May 17, 2019.

He leaves his daughter, Rebecca Bartha; four grandchildren and three sisters, Andrea White and Margaret Coleman both in Texas and Susan Hoschar of Florida.

There will be no services or calling hours per William’s wishes.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

