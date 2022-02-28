SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Lauren Johns, 83 passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, surrounded by his family at the Center for Rehab at Hampton Woods.

Bill was born on July 13, 1938, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the son of William H. and Florence E. (Webb) Johns.



Bill was a 1956 graduate of Struthers High School.

He served his community as a police officer with the Boardman Police Department and as a detective with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department. He was also employed in the security department of Western Reserve Health – North Side Hospital retiring in 2000. A dedicated member of the law enforcement community he attended several police academies.

Bill enjoyed nature spending time hunting, baking, fishing and gardening. Everyone looked forward to his famous pizzelles at Christmas time. He also liked traveling to area flea markets and auto racing.

He will be deeply missed by his children, William H. (Julie) Johns, Katherine L. (Robert) Brawn, John Thomas and Carrie A. Thomas (Matthew) Leson; grandchildren, Jessica, Thomas, Christopher, Nicole and MaKennzie and great-grandson, Rickey Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Patricia J. (Buzin) Johns, with whom he shared 33 years of marriage.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio. The family requests that everyone attending visitation wear a mask.

Bill will be laid to rest at Ellsworth Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mahoning County Coon Hunters Club, Ellsworth, Ohio.

