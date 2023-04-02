WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Kenneth “Ken” Weaver, 66, of Warren, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, April 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

Ken was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Kent State University.

He worked in finance for nearly 30 years, primarily at Bank One and JP Morgan Chase.

Ken was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family, friends and dogs. He was an avid reader and golfer and a consummate gentleman known for his keen wit and cool, laid-back demeanor.

He was preceded in death by his father, William D. Weaver and his mother, Elizabeth Carole Weaver.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart, his wife, Stella (Dontas) Weaver of Warren; his two children, William Kurtis “Kurt” (Meghan) Weaver of Boston Massachusetts and John “Jack” Kenneth (Rachel) Weaver of Pepper Pike; five grandchildren, William Lennox “Lenny” and Banks of Boston and Connor, Zoe and Malcolm Kenneth of Pepper Pike and his sister, Terri Weaver of Warren.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Drrive NE in Warren.

Additional calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at St. Demetrios Church in Warren followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, the Weaver family would like to ask for all who loved Ken to consider donating to an endowed fund entitled the Ken Weaver Fund for Warren City School Students, from which all donations will go towards providing students school supplies, clothing and other necessities. This was a cause that was near and dear to his heart.

Donations can be made by visiting cfmv.org and selecting the donate button in the top right of the homepage. Search to select “Ken Weaver Fund for Warren City School Students.”

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of William , please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.