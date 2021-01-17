William Keith Clupper, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William K. Clupper, 75, of Cortland died Friday, January 15, 2021 at Shenango on the Green, New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

William was born July 28, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late W. Keith and Harriet (Evans) Clupper.

He was a graduate of Brookfield High School and General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan William (Bill) worked for Packard Electric, where he was Superintendent of Component Engineering, retiring in 2001.

He was a member of Hartford Community Church and a founding member of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He was married to the late Velva J. (Jones) Clupper on September 7, 1985. Velva passed away August 4, 2016.

Bill is survived by his two sisters, June Weaver and Joan Dawson; a stepson, Randall Hillard; granddaughter, Kelley (Williams) Meeker and his great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 1:00 2:00 p.m. at the Hartford Community Church.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to the memorial fund of the Hartford Community Church, P.O. Box 38, Hartford, OH 44424 or to the National Corvette Museum, 350 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green KY 42101 or visit www.corvettmuseum.com.

