CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William John Schoenfeld, 87 of Canfield, died Tuesday evening, December 6, 2022 at AustinWoods Nursing Center.

William was born September 1, 1935 in Butler, a son of the late Walter and Blanche “Sal” (Walker) Schoenfeld and came to this area in the 60s.

He graduated from Grove City College with a metallurgical engineer degree.

William was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and was stationed at the Wright-Patterson Air Force base in Dayton.

He had worked at Universal Cyclops in Pittsburgh and later RMI in Niles, working his way up from foreman, Plant Manager and retiring as Vice-President. While at RMI he traveled to different countries checking their plants and was also very instrumental in titanium production. After retirement from RMI, William owned and operated Schoen Industries, a kitchen cabinet and counter top company.

He was a member of Wickliffe Presbyterian Church and a former member of Tippecanoe Country Club.

He was an avid golfer and always looked forward to a round of golf.

His wife, the former Dorothy L. Jack, whom he married June 1, 1955, died September 7, 2022.

He leaves his three sons, Robert Schoenfeld, Steve (Nancy) Schoenfeld and Bill (Andrea) Schoenfeld, all of Canfield; five grandchildren, Jocelyn, Melanie, Steve, Jr., Natalie and Lindsay, as well as five great-grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Sandy Dunmeyer of Butler, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents and his wife, William was preceded in death by one son, Ronnie Schoenfeld.

Friends may call Tuesday, December 13 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.



Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.