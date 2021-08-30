William John Kasmer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William John Kasmer, 72 passed away unexpectedly on August 25, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Bill was born on March 28, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio the only son of William John and Irene (Sebest) Kasmer.

On September 6, 1975, he was united in marriage to the former Rolayne D. Smith with whom he shared 45 years of marriage.

A graduate of Chaney High School, Bill continued his education at Youngstown State University receiving a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He was employed by Kaiser Refractories and Eljer Plumbingware Inc. and owned his own consulting business.

Bill was a 50-year member of the Mahoning Chapter of the Sports Car of Club of America (SCCA) – Winning the Kryderacing Award numerous times. He also built and raced various racing cars including Sports 2000’s. He enjoyed breeding, raising and showing Great Dane dogs for 45 years.

He is survived by his beloved wife Rolayne, sister Kaaren Cabraja, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jim and Gwen Willock Sr., nephew Jim and Paula Willock Jr. and two great nephews Victor and Vincent Willock and his faithful canine companion Maverick.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in law Norman and Becky Smith and brother-in-law Peter Cabraja.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday September 1, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44515.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday September 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



