William J. Thiry, Warren, Ohio



WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Thiry, died of natural causes; in the comfort of his own home; surrounded by loved ones, on December 24, 2020.

William was born on his Grandfather’s farm in Champion, Ohio on February 3, 1930 to the late Marcel Thiry and Regina Collet Thiry.

William deeply loved his wife, Rosemarie Brandenstein and they shared 57 love filled years together.

He retired after 37 years from GE Trumbull Lamp, in Warren, where he worked as a Mechanic.

He enjoyed watching TV and spending time with his children, grandkids and great-grandchildren.

William was a parishioner at St. Robert’s Catholic Church in Cortland, Ohio.

William is survived by his five children Cathy (Daniel) Moore, Joseph (Lynn) Thiry, Charles (Michael Benton) Thiry, Nancy Davidson and William M. Thiry. Grandchildren: Samantha (Harley) Lightfoot, Christopher (Amiee) Moore, Melissa (John) Pugh, Laura (Andrew) Frazee, Adam Thiry and seven great grandchildren. Surviving in-laws Gerald and Marge Brandenstein, Virginia (Bill) Anderson, and Esther Bogatay. William is preceded in death by Son Edward Thiry, beloved wife Rosemarie, brother Donald Thiry, and son-in-law John Davidson. Family thanks Tracey, Sandy, and Christine for their wonderful care.

Funeral services have taken place

