WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. “Bill” Moore, 93, of Warren died peacefully with his daughters by his side at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, following a brief illness.

He was born September 9, 1928 in Jasonville, Indiana, the son of the late James F. and Mary Ada (Arkwright) Moore.

Bill was a lifetime Warren resident and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School.

After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. attaining the rank of corporal. He was discharged January 29, 1948 and attended Youngstown State University.

He was an acoustical contractor in Warren for over 60 years. He founded Rittenhouse and Moore Acoustics in Warren which later became W. J. Moore Accoustics.

He was a lifetime member of Christ Episcopal Church and a member of Old Erie # 3 Masonic Lodge.

He enjoyed traveling but his greatest joy came from his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

August 29, 1949, he married Margaret E. (Meneely) and they shared 56 years of marriage until her passing March 1, 2006. He also was preceded in death by a brother, James Anthony “Tony” Moore.

He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Marilyn (Paul) Homa of Howland and Nancy (Bill) Cook of Warren; four grandchildren, Michelle Cavell of Painesville, Natalie Homa of Hermitage, Jennifer (Ben) Waite serving in the U.S. Air Force in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Brian (Stephanie) Cook of Medina. He also leaves five great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Elisabeth, William, Emma and Eve.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Christ Episcopal Church where friends will be received for one hour prior to the service, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Old Erie Lodge will conduct services at 11:45 a.m.

Interment will be at Crown Hill Burial Park where military honors will be observed.

The family suggests material contributions be made to MVI Hospice, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505 or to the American Heart Association, 15120 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

