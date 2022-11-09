DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Hammer, 83, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Canfield Health Care.

He was born July 15, 1939 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas and Margaret (Mullen) Hammer.

Bill was a brick layer by trade and also an Ordained Minister with the United Christian Church in Cleveland Tennessee, where he would travel Evangelizing.

He served his country for six years as a member of the U.S. Navy.

Bill loved spending time with his family and enjoyed teaching his sons Carpentry.

Bill is survived by his wife the former Deborah Evans, whom he married May 12, 1993; his children, Michelle (Tony) Kressy of Chicago, Illinois, Charity Clark, his sons, Joshua David Hammer and William Josiah Hammer all of Diamond; his brother, John (Katie) Hammer of Liberty; his sister, Beverly (William) Petro of Hartford and his grandchildren, Gianna Houge, Benjamin Houge and Olivia Medvec.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his step-mother, Ann; his brother, Tom and his daughter, Sarah Medvec, who is dearly missed.

Material contributions may be given to Samaritans Purse Humanitarian Aid Organization, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

