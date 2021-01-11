William J. Fink, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Fink, 64, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones, after a courageous battle with Alpha-1.



William was born on October 14, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Arthur and Anna (Decker) Fink.

William married the love of his life, Sharon J. (Boyle) Fink, on August 8, 1980 and they shared 32 wonderful years together before Sharon’s passing in 2012.



After graduating high school, William went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army until he was honorably discharged.

He then worked at Mercury Plastics for 20 years until he retired in 2008.



William enjoyed working on tractors and cars, reading and playing with his dog, Cooper. If you could not find William at his house, all you would have to do is drive around and you would find him on his scooter just riding around. Family was everything to William and he loved spending his time with them, especially his grandchildren.



William will be missed dearly by his children, Melissa (Steve) Harper and William T. Fink; his grandchildren, Nathan, Codey, Shane and Tyler Robinson, Sarina Culver and Troy and Stevie Harper; his sisters, Betty (Edwin) Patterson and Alice Fink; his niece, Rachele Weaver; his nephew, Jeffrey (Jessica) Weaver; his great-nieces and nephew, Kierra, Jetta, and Jade Weaver and Nehemiah Johnson and many other friends.



William is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Anna and his wife, Sharon.



Visitation for William will be held on Wednesday, January 13 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel.



William will be laid to rest at Sager Memorial Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134 or to the Trumbull County Veterans Services, 253 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44481.



