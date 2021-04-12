William J. Countryman, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Countryman, 88, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Bill was born on April 20, 1932 in Girard, Ohio the only son of Orris and Dorothy Jane (Timms) Countryman.

He was united in marriage to the former Alice Louise Cutright on September 29, 1956 with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.

Bill was a graduate of Girard High School.

He was employed as a truck driver for Regal Trucking retiring in the late 1990s.

Bill enjoyed restoring old cars, traveling to car shows and building remote airplanes. When at home he loved watching old western television shows and supervising his children’s work.

He will be missed by his children, William Countryman, Jr., Cindy (William) Morgan and Stacey (Kevin) Homistek; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Alice.

Private services will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Kerr Cemetery.

