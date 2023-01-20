CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at First Covenant Church for William Howard Axelson, II, 92, of Canfield who passed away Friday, January 19, 2023, at Hospice House with his loved ones by his side.

Bill was born February 21, 1930, in Youngstown, the son of the late William H. Sr, and Ivy (Strayer) Axelson.

He was a graduate of South High School, class of 1948 and served in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War.

He was the owner of Axelson Electric and a member of the NECA and the IBEW Local Union #64. Bill was a member of First Covenant Church, Argus Lodge of Masons, the Shriners, and the Saxon Club. He was an avid fisherman with the Duquesne Club and enjoyed his winters in Florida with his late wife, Ruth.

His wife 66 years, the former Ruth Elaine Hoganson, whom he married April 21, 1951, passed away May 16, 2017.

Bill leaves three children: Wendy (Jeff) Taylor, William (Leslie) Axelson, III, and Eric (Claudia) Axelson all of Canfield, seven grandchildren, Allison (Frank) Levak, Lindsay (John) Opritza, Hunter, Alex (Tina), Chase (Katie) and Jason (Samathia Nesnidol) Axelson, five great- grandchildren and his companion Jan Bolchalk.

Besides his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Blackwell and Lois Adams.

Friends may call from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the First Covenant Church on Shields Road, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Hospice House for all of the care and support given to Bill and his family during his time with them.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Rd, Youngstown, OH 44514, in Bill’s name.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 22, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.