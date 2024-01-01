AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. “Bill” Zorn, departed this world on Friday, December 29, 2023, at University Hospital Portage after experiencing multiple organ failure and a recent bout with Covid-19.

Bill was born on August 26, 1954, the son of the late Richard W. and Alice (Werner) Zorn.

Bill graduated at the top of his class at Austintown Fitch High School in 1972. He also received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Youngstown State University.

He married Barbara (Bilas) Zorn on August 8, 1980, at Holy Family Parish in Poland, Ohio.

Bill is a proud Godfather to niece, Julianne Bush, Will Barringer, Michael Meehan and Charlotte Crespi; all relatives and close family members.

Bill was a lifelong member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austintown where he was very active. Over the course of many years, Bill served in many capacities including chair of the board of directors, member of the board of directors, elder, Sunday school superintendent, youth group leader, member of the Evangelism Committee and devoted member of the bell choir. Bill was instrumental in establishing weekly live streams of Sunday services for Redeemer which, starting during the pandemic shutdown, continue to this day. Every month, hundreds of people attend online services at Redeemer from around the country.

Bill worked for over 30 years as an IT Professional, first with General Motors/Packard Electric, then EDS (Electronic Data Systems) and HP (Hewlett Packard). Beginning his career as a programmer/analyst in materials management at Packard Electric, Bill rose through leadership and technical ranks to provide business information modeling know-how and expertise on ‘smart grid’ implementation to companies around the world. At his passing, his expertise was still sought.

In high school, Bill participated very successfully in policy debate. After high school, he continued to coach debate at Austintown Fitch for over 25 years where he taught his young charges to be ‘better writers, better speakers, and better thinkers.’ He was instrumental in Austintown Fitch’s string of Ohio State Speech and Debate Championships during the 1990’s. Bill was named to the Ohio State Speech League Hall of Fame in 1999. Bill was also named to the Austintown Hall of Fame for his coaching efforts. Bill was especially proud of the several students he coached to individual state titles in Lincoln Douglas Debate.

In college at YSU, Bill also participated in debate on the university circuit and there met his future wife.

As a young man in Austintown, Bill was an avid baseball player. In his adult years, he enjoyed playing racquetball in leagues with local and work friends.

It must be noted that Bill enjoyed hosting parties. At every holiday and special birthday, if he wasn’t invited elsewhere, Bill would be found hosting an event with his wife – or for his wife! Doors were always open to all family and friends and neighbors.

To cherish his memory forever, Bill leaves his wife, Barbara; his sister, Deb Zorn (Steve Bobalik); his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Bilas; niece, Julianne Bush and many, many, relatives and friends. Especially of note are Bill’s extended (Werner and Zorn) families in the Somerset, Pennsylvania, area.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 5, 2024, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield Niles Road, Austintown.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 4 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel and for one hour prior to services from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., on Friday, January 4, at the church.

Bill will be laid to rest in the St. James the Apostle Cemetery, Pulaski, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Austintown, OH.

