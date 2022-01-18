YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Hayden, 73, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

The son of William F. Hayden and Florence Horne Hayden Conti, Bill was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on September 6, 1948.

After graduating from Youngstown State University, he lived in Boulder, Colorado where he had a successful cleaning business. Upon leaving Colorado he did some traveling throughout the country and lived for a time in South Florida. Then headed to West Virginia where he was a caretaker for an estate. Eventually Bill came “home” to the Youngstown area to join family. While in Youngstown he did computer work for the Youngstown Water Department.

Bill loved poetry and was known to sometimes recite poems from memory for friends and family. He also wrote poetry and was published in the Pig Iron Press. In addition, Bill loved to act and he performed in numerous plays at both YSU and later with the Victorian Players.

He leaves behind his sisters, Carole (Don) Raybold of Fredonia, Pennsylvania and Susan (Joe) McGee of Canfield, Ohio and a brother, Jim Hayden of Boulder, Colorado.

There will be no calling hours at this time but the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to either the American Liver Foundation at https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/ , or to Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44515 at http://www.hospiceofthevalley.com/.



