AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Dunlap, 84, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023 at his residence.

He was born November 8, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of Howard H. and Lucy L. (Britton) Dunlap.

Bill was a plumber for 40 years, employed with Lou Carbone Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Services, retiring in 2005.

He served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy.

Bill loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a people person and enjoyed everyone’s company. Bill was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching football. He also enjoyed country music and watching TV.

Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, the former Sally J. Pruett, whom he married May 6, 1957; his daughters, Tina L. (Lou) Colucci of Austintown and Jayne (Jim) Black of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; his brother, Howard (Sue) Dunlap of Youngstown; his sister-in-law, Pam Dunlap of Mineral Ridge; his grandchildren, Dan (Tina) Colucci, Phil (Cara) Colucci, Courtney (Simone) Davila, Derek Black and Sean (Karissa) Black and his great-grandchildren, Gino, Nico, Mila, Everett, Max, Scarlett, Silas and Gabriel.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, James and Donald Dunlap.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 24 at Grace Nazarene Church, 5253 W. Webb Road, Austintown, OH 44515, followed by the funeral service at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Bill’s name may be given to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

