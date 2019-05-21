William H. “Cowboy” Reynolds, Sr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services celebrating the life of William H. “Cowboy” Reynolds, Sr., 72, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel.

Bill passed away Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 11, 1947 in Youngstown the son of William H., Sr. and Beryl (Emery) Reynolds and was a lifetime Austintown resident.

He attended Austintown Fitch High School.

He served in the U.S. Navy. Bill was a member of the Navy Seabees.

He was a truck driver and a certified diesel mechanic retiring in 2007 from RW Sidley.

Bill was also a member of the teamsters union local 377 for 45 years.

He was a long-time member of Wickliffe Christian Church where he was very active and was a trustee prior to its closing. He was currently a member of First Christian Church in Girard.

Bill was also a member of the American Legion Post #301 and the Army/Navy Garrison #360.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing, motorcycling and he was an all-around “Mr. Fix-it”. Most important to Bill was time spent with his children and grandchildren.

William leaves his wife of 48 years, the former Janet Herman, whom he married November 21, 1970. He also leaves two children, William H. Reynolds III and Lorraine H. Federovitch both of Austintown; a son-in-law, John L. Federovitch, Jr.; five grandchildren, Steve (Brenna) Frank, Skye, Mya, William IV and Violet Reynolds and two great-grandchildren, Silas and Roxanne; as well as, one sister, Carol A. Morrison of Youngstown; a sister in law, Patti Herman of Austintown; two nieces, two nephews, five great-nieces and four great-nephews.

Besides his parents Bill was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Joe an Helen Herman and two brothers-in-law, Joe Herman and Roger Morrison.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where services will begin at 11:00 a.m. following final visitation.

