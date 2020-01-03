William H. “Bill” Williamson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. “Bill” Williamson, 84 passed away on January 2, 2020 at the Justin T. Rogers Care Center surrounded by his family. Bill courageously battled pulmonary fibrosis with dignity and grace.



Bill was born in Niles on October 18, 1935 to George and Laura Butler Williamson.

He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army.

On May 15, 1981 he was united in marriage to the former Janis Wright Williamson who survives.



Always a hard worker, he was employed for 40 years as a press operator for Niles Mahoning Glass – General Electric retiring in 1995. While employed at GE he was President of Union Local 751.



Bill was a loving husband, father and Papa who lived life to the fullest spending time with his family and friends. A loyal fan of all Ohio teams – Ohio State, the Browns and Indians. He also followed high school and college football. When not swimming or working out, Bill could be found reading a good book. Recently Bill and Janis spent time at the Cleveland Metroparks Strongsville sitting on their favorite bench enjoying the beauty of nature.



Bill was an elder, deacon and President of Consistory at First United Church of Christ in Warren. While living in Strongsville he was a member of First United Church of Christ.



Besides his wife of 38 years, Bill is survived by his children Mark (Beth) Williamson of Chicago , Michelle Williamson of Warren, Julie (Steve) Bridgens of Bowling Green, KY, Susan Williamson-Welker of Warren, and Stacey (Steve) Gareau of Strongsville; 4 granddaughters and 1 grandson, and his siblings: Jim (Sara) Williamson of McDonald, Carol Evinsky of Rochester, NY, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sisters June Betts, Dorothy McClurg, Anna Williamson and his brothers Leo, Bob, George, Paul, Tom, Gene and Arthur.



Visitation for Bill will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel with a funeral service beginning at 4:30 p.m.



The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Justin T. Rogers Care Center Hospice House and to the home care staff for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Justin T. Rogers Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, Ohio 44333.