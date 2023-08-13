CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Cook, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born on May 27, 1934, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, the son of Gaylord and Ruth (Craft) Cook.

On August 19, 1955, he was united in marriage to the former Carol Miller, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.

Bill received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Youngstown State University.

He was employed by General Motors as a purchasing agent for 30 years, retiring in 1996.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.

An avid train collector, he was a member of the Train Collectors Association of America, displaying his collection and attending train shows throughout the country. He was also a member of the Saxon Club and the Eagles Club. Bill enjoyed cars and motorcycles, riding his bike into his 80s. He and Carol had a close group of friends that enjoyed playing cards and dining together.

He will be missed by his loving wife, Carol; sons Gary W. (Kathy) Cook, Robert S. (Laura) Cook and William F. (Cheryl) Cook; ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean Freier and in-laws, Fred and Charlotte Miller.

Visitation will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Canfield Chapel, 65 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406 on Tuesday August 15, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Bill will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Valley or Angels for Animals.

To leave condolences to the family, please visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of William, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.