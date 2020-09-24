William G. Bagnull, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. “Bill” Bagnull, 71, of Youngstown, died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, September 23, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Bill was born September 24, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul and Mara Louise Bagnull and was a lifelong area resident.

Bill graduated from Chaney High School in 1966 and following graduation served an apprenticeship with Junedale meat market to become a meat cutter.

Bill worked as a meat cutter for 45 years at various grocery stores, including Sparkle, Fazios, Value King and Giant Eagle before retiring in 2010.

He loved boating and fishing on Lake Erie, especially catching the walleye.

He was a wonderful softball coach for the Austintown Softball League where he had coached both of his daughters.

He leaves his wife, the former Patricia L.Kearney, whom he married April 4, 1970; two daughters, Michelle (Scott) Smith of Austintown, Kimberly (Chris) Labedz of Streetsboro; four grandchildren, Mara Labedz, Scotty Smith, Samantha Smith and Christopher Labedz.

He also leaves a brother, Tom (Marlene) Bagnull of Lansdale, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services or calling hours per Bill’s wishes.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: