William E. Hood, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William (Bill) E. Hood, age 89, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his place of residence in Westerville, Ohio.



He was born May 21, 1930 to the late John and Alice Hood of Mineral Ridge, Ohio.

His loving wife, Margaret (Peggy) S. Hood, whom he married on November 13, 1954, preceded him in death.



He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School in 1948, where he co-authored the words to the school alma mater and Kent State University.

He worked as an accountant with General Fireproofing in Youngstown for 30 years and afterward with Boardman Schools as a bus driver for 13 years before fully retiring.

Along with his wife and family, William resided in Canfield for nearly 50 years.



One of the great passions of William was music and he particularly enjoyed singing to the Lord all of his life. He was a member of the Old North Church in Canfield, where he served the Lord as a choir member for nearly 35 years, often performing specials and duets with his loving wife.

He was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his loving wife, sons, daughter-in-laws, and grandchildren.



In addition to his wife and parents, his son, Bradley James Hood; brother, Jack and sister, Audrey Purdy, preceded him in death.



He is survived by his two sons and their wives, Evan and Kathleen Hood of Westerville, Ohio and Kurt and Angie Hood of Virginia Beach, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Joyce O’Neal (Bradley) Hood of Aledo, Texas; brother-in-law, Jim Leach of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Nathan, Micah (Lisa), Ben, Andrew and John and one great-grandchild, Bradley James Hood II.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel and Thursday, October 31, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Old North Church in Canfield, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with the Pastor Rick Enlow officiating.



Burial will be in the Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.



My lips will shout for joy, when I sing praises to you; my soul also, which you have redeemed. – Psalm 71:23.

