William E. Ferguson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. Ferguson, 93, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Windsor House of Champion.

A lifelong resident of Youngstown, William was born on September 3, 1926, the son of Henry E. and Frances M. Metzler Ferguson.



William was employed by LTV Steel for 30 years as an electrician and later an electrical supervisor where he was known for working with his crew. He was the owner of an electrical business for many years serving family and friends with his expertise and willingness to help at a moment’s notice.

At home when doing odd jobs he always had his Big Band music playing. He was an avid coin collector and keeper of his family history.

He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during World War II at Pearl Harbor.

William was an active member of FVW Post 4237 and regularly donated to many charities.



He will be missed by his children, Carol (Steve) Mancini, Susan (George) Prenatt, William (LeeAnn) Ferguson, Jr., Lloyd Caves and Dianne Carman. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren, great­grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



William was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Delores Yeckel Ferguson, whom he married September 2, 1950; a daughter, Francine Thompson; his siblings Albert Ferguson, Allen Ferguson and Naomi Hart and his grandson, John Patros.



A celebration of William’s life with a full Honor Guard will be held at a later date.



His daughter, Dianne, with whom he made his home two years prior to entering Memory Care, wishes to express her gratitude to everyone involved with his care and comfort at Windsor House of Champion and Crossroads Hospice for providing compassionate care and dignity at the hour of his passing.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Drive #4, Canfield, OH 44406.

