CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. “Bill” Oblinger, 83 of Canfield, died Wednesday evening, March 2, at his residence.

William was born April 27, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of Raymond E. and Elven (Shaffer) Oblinger and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Jackson-Milton High School in 1956 where he was a member of the marching band. Bill was also a member of the Warren Jr. Military Band where he played the french horn and bass drums.

Following high school, Bill went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps and after his honorable discharge he attended the Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Bill was a member of Old North Church in Canfield.

He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan and looked forward to watching the games. He enjoyed dancing and listening to Big Band music with his wife, Sandra.

Bill was a mechanical engineer and had worked for American Welding, Ensco Corp., Discovery Corp., Jackson Federal Credit Union and ASECU FCU, retiring in 2020.

His wife of 39 years, the former Sandra Welsch, died February 14, 2021.

He leaves two daughters, Heather Oblinger of Youngstown and Ronda Swanson of McAllen, Texas; five grandchildren, Branden Farris, Ryan Farris, Victoria Farris, Carina Swanson and Matthew Swanson and two great-grandchildren, Aletheia Grace and Nicholas Andrew. Bill also leaves two sisters, Joan Oblinger of North Jackson and Bonnie Burnick of Georgetown, Kentucky and five Burnick nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to Canfield Fire Department and EMS and Ohio Living Hospice for their care given to Bill. The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Bldg. E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

There will private family services per Bill’s wishes.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.