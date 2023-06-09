AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, for William D. Klein Sr., 77, who passed away early Friday June 9, 2023, at Hospice House.

Bill was born on June 25, 1945 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Alfred, Sr. and Margaret (Werner) Klein.

He worked as a regional manager in the trucking industry.

Bill enjoyed meticulously manicuring his lawn, doing word search puzzles and cheering on any Pittsburgh sports teams but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He will be missed by his wife, Betty Lou; son, Bill (Megan) Klein and grandsons, Liam and Mickey.

Mr. Klein was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Alfred, Jr.

Friends and family may call Tuesday, June 13 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the Mass, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Parish, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, OH 44515.

