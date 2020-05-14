William D. Darnley, Jr., North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William D. Darnley, Jr. passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

He was born July 31, 1953 to William D. and Betty Jo (Klein) Darnley, Sr. of Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

He was a a proud Vietnam Veteran.

He was a member of Teamster Union Local 377. Retiring in 2015 after 37 years. Known by fellow drivers and friends as “Wild Bill.”

He enjoyed his Harley, golfing and fishing but most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.

Bill leaves his wife, the former Catherine A. Aber, whom he married December 2, 1978; a daughter, Erica (Matt) Grove of Sharon; three sons, William D. “Billy” (Breanne) Darnley III of Port Hatchineha, Florida, Scott (Danielle) Darnley of North Jackson and Mackenzie “Mac” Darnley of Austintown; two sisters, Suzanne (Dave) Reimold of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Taffy Baker of Transfer, Pennsylvania and nine grandchildren, Emily, Olivia, Sydney, Faith, Chase, Sierra, Dakota, Lilly and Willow.

Besides his parents, William was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Kincaid.



Romans 14:8 states, “For if we live, we live unto the Lord: and if we die, we die unto the Lord.” The only comfort and security we have in this life is that we belong to the Lord. Bill was merely lent to us as a son, a brother, a husband, a father and a friend until the Lord called him home. All who love him will truly miss him and we will always carry him in our hearts.



A Celebration of Life will be held by Black Canyon City Community Church on FacebookFriends.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

