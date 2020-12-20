William D. Cunningham, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Dale Cunningham passed away at Trumbull Memorial Hospital on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Bill was born on August 6, 1934 in Caldwell, Ohio to Loene and William Taylor Cunningham.

Bill had a wonderful full life – a graduate from Windham High School he excelled in sports, music and academics.

Bill followed his dreams to study Engineering at The Ohio State University. He graduated with honors in the five-year Engineering program. His Industrial Engineering Career brought him to be a lifelong resident of the area.

While studying at OSU, he met and dated the love of his life, Frances “Fran” H. Walker. They married in 1958 and spent, as they like to say, 62 years, 3 months and 18 days together. A life that was filled with love and laughter.

Bill worked at Van Huffel Sheet and Tube and Republic Steel before retiring.

Bill enjoyed reading and had a library of over 1,500 hard-back covered books. He also greatly enjoyed his family vacations to South Carolina and Florida. He was a HUGE Ohio State Football Fan with season tickets until a few years ago. He enjoyed shopping, taking drives in the country and eating dinner with the ‘Friday Night Group’ at Enzo’s, 422 and TCC. He also loved McDonald’s caramel frappes!

He is survived by his wife, Fran; his son, William “Bill” (Sandee) Cunningham of Cortland and his daughter, Jill Cunningham (David Gaugh) of Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. He also adored and was so proud of his grandchildren, Alexis, Ian and Christian.

Besides for his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his brother, Robert T. Cunningham.

Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren.

Services will follow on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m.

The family would like to thank Bill’s Primary care physician, Dr. Tom Truong, for his years of help and his home health care angels, Colleen and Patty.

Bill was a member of the Second Christian Church.

“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return” by Eden Ahbez.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children’s Rehabilitation Center, 885 Howland Wilson Road NE, Warren, OH 44484.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of William D. Cunningham please visit our Tribute Store.