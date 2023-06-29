CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William D. Bowser, 85, passed away Monday evening, June 26, 2023 in Champion.

Bill was born on August 31, 1937 in Georgeville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Dale and Mary Bowser.

He was a graduate of Mecca High School and was a machinist at Republic Steel/ WCI Steel for 43 years.

He enjoyed fishing, reading, and traveling all over the United States.

Bill will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Tillie (Lucik) Bowser; daughters, Cynthia G. Bell, Patricia Bowser and Kim (Bill) Fitch, who he considered a third daughter; grandchildren, Ashleigh Quiroz and her husband Derek Saylor, Laura (Todd) Linder and Michael (Kayla) Fitch, sister, Karen Manes; and Tillie’s two sons; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Danice R. Wajda; son, Jeffery Bowser; sisters, Naomi Morrison and Judith Hoffman and one grandchild.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Monday July 3, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer-Winans Chapel, located at 164 North High Street in Cortland, with a small prayer service to follow at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made by donating a book to your local library or school in Bill’s memory.

