William D. Bigelow, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTribute) – William D. Bigelow, 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Bill was born on February 16, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Harry Bigelow and Camilla Casper Malits.

Bill graduated from South High School and began a lifelong commitment to education earning a Bachelor of Science in Education from Youngstown State University, a Master’s of Education from Westminster College and a Bachelor of Arts in Bible from Central Bible College. He received his credentials from the Assembly of God.

He was employed by the Youngstown Public Schools as a social studies teacher and counselor retiring in 1996 after 31 years of service.

A man of faith, Bill pastored a small church during his time at Central Bible College and was a member of Highway Tabernacle Church. A compassionate man he was generous with his time, talent and resources. He founded a Christian Coffee House in Youngstown where he ministered to many. He also participated in nursing home ministry.

Bill was a colorful detailed storyteller who was well read and knowledgeable about world events.

Bill is survived by his brother, Byron Bigelow; sisters, Alda Kollat and Dora Baker and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Claire, Paul and Harry Bigelow and Charles Perry and sisters, Dorothy Gill, Rose Greist and Camilla Pfeiffer.

Private services have been held with Pastor Joel Theis officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

