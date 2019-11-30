William Cox, Youngstown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for William Cox, 55, of Youngstown, who died Wednesday afternoon, November 27, 2019 at Vibra Hospital.

William was born August 14, 1964, a son of the late Robert and Rose Cox.

He had lived most of his life at Gateway’s To Better Living, where he enjoyed spending time with his housemates and friends.

Bill loved all sports, especially WWE and enjoyed watching sporting events on television.

He also loved dancing and the music of Michael Jackson.

William attended Gateway’s workshop and took great pride in the work that he did.

He will be missed by his Gateway’s family.

