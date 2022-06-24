MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bill Croft, 82 of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

He was born November 9, 1939, the son of William Robert and Alice Dunlap Croft.

He was a 1957 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

Following graduation, Bill worked at Copperweld Steel. In 1963, Bill opened Croft’s Farm Market.

On August 17, 1961, Bill married his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Ann (Moransky) Croft.

Bill was a lifelong member of the Mineral Ridge Church of Christ. He served as Deacon, Elder and Chairman of the Board with the church.

One of his greatest talents was cooking and catering and was well known throughout the area but most of all, Bill’s name was synonymous with softball. He has touched the lives of countless young women and their families through his over 40 years of coaching and instructing. Bill was an Assistant and Head Coach of the Mineral Ridge High School softball team, where their shining accomplishment was winning the Class A State Championship in 1985. He went on to become Assistant and Co-Head Coach for the Youngstown State Women’s softball team. Bill completed his career as coach of the Mineral Ridge softball team where a softball field was named “The Bill Croft Softball Field”. In retirement, Bill continued to provide pitching and hitting lessons to many aspiring softball players.

Of all of his long accomplishments, Bill was most proud of being a father to Scott and Julie and most of all, Papa Willie to his two granddaughters, Carmen and Hope. Bill will be sadly missed by his wife, Carol; his daughter, Julie (Michael) Sullivan; granddaughters, Carmen and Hope Sullivan, along with nieces, nephews and life-long friends.

He is predeceased in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Croft Miller; brother, Robert Croft and his son, William Scott Croft.

Calling hours will be held Monday, June 27, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Mineral Ridge Church of Christ. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 26 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.