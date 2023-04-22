CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Chuck” Koonse, 82, of Canfield, passed away Thursday morning, April 20, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

Born November 1, 1940 in Kennerdell, Pennsylvania, Chuck was the son of William and Clara (Fry) Koonse.

Chuck was a graduate of South High School.

He served his country in the United States Army, First Battle Group, Third Infantry. Chuck served in the Honor Guard for John F. Kennedy’s Inauguration in 1961.

Chuck earned the Boy Scout’s highest honor, the rank of Eagle for Troop 52.

He was a member of Canfield United Methodist Church.

He loved hunting, fishing, cycling and was an avid boater and he was a member of ELKS.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Janel (Keith) Sletvold and William Koonse; his sisters, Joyce (Bill) Glaros and Barbara (Edward) Kosiba and his grandchildren, Derek and Owen Sletvold.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive relatives and friends, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Canfield United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 4:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

