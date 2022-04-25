AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Charles “Smitty” Smith III passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth – Mercy Health Boardman Campus.

Bill was born February 1, 1935, in Youngstown the son of William Charles, Jr. and Frances (Taylor) Smith.

He attended Cuyahoga Falls High School where he was active in the sports program, especially wrestling.

Bill worked in the trucking industry for many years and retired from Great Lakes Trucking as a head dispatcher where he had also been a driver. After leaving the trucking industry, Bill worked for the transport van division of Lane Life Trans and later for Evergreen Transport retiring in 2018.

He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, as well as a Cleveland sports fan. He also enjoyed NASCAR. Bill was very active with wrestling and was instrumental with the Austintown Fitch wrestling team and in starting the Austintown Fitch Wrestling Club.

His wife, the former Margaret “Peggy” Maley, whom he married November 18, 1952, passed away July 2, 2019.

Bill leaves six children, William Charles (Sue) Smith IV of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Kim (Randy) Obenauf of Poland, Tim (Jennifer Polcha) Smith of Boardman, Mark (Debbie) Smith of Hobe Sound, Florida, Sam Smith of Conway, South Carolina and John Smith of Portland, Oregon; one sister, Agnes Wertz of Naples, Florida, as well as 18 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and his beloved dog, Summer.

Besides his parents and wife, Bill was preceded by one grandson, Billy Smith V and one sister, Jessie DeLisio.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where services will be held at 7:00 p.m.

William donated his body to The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

