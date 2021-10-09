William Charles Ramhoff, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Charles Ramhoff, 74, of Austintown unexpectedly passed away Saturday morning, September 25, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by his family.

Bill was born in Youngstown on November 24, 1946, to the late Harry and Marie (Humphrey) Ramhoff.

He was a 1964 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Bill was a carpenter by trade and a member of the Carpenters Local 171 for 51 years. He retired in 2011 as the carpenter foreman with the Youngstown City Schools after 33 years of service.

Bill was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and attended the Austintown Congregation. He enjoyed speaking with others about Jehovah God and God’s son, Jesus Christ.

He also enjoyed traveling, helping people, and spending time with family and friends.

Bill leaves his wife, the former Kathi Dawson, whom he married December 23, 1967; two children, William (Molly) Ramhoff of Youngstown and Joy (Fred) Barnett of Austintown, as well as his grandpuppy, Meeko and many friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of William Charles Ramhoff please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.