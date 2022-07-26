BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Charles Neff, 77 of Boardman died Sunday, July 24, 2022 at his residence.

William, known as “Butch” was born June 13, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of the late William B. and Esther M. (Gransee) Neff and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1963 and served in the U.S. Marines for 10 years, 1965-1975 attaining the rank of Staff Sargent.

Butch served three Tours of Duty in Vietnam also as being a Vietnamese interpretor. He was an engineer for C & C Industrial Company and then for Brevini Corp until he retired in 2008.

He was a former member of Demolay, enjoyed playing darts and a member of the Youngstown Dart Association. Butch was very mechanically inclined and could fix anything.

He leaves his wife, the former Geraldine Carol Cattoi, whom he married July 8, 2022; his children, William G. (Tammy) Neff of Florida and Julie Marie (John) Sacco of Virginia; three step-children, Shari (John) Zackasee of Lowellville, Shannon Smith of Pittsburgh and Erin (Ted) Conway of Boardman and nine grandchildren. He also leaves his sister, Marlene King of Richlands, North Carolina.

Besides his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Charles King.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Lane Family Funeral home was entrusted with the arrangements.

