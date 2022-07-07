AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Charles Moore, 82, passed away peacefully at Hospice House of the Valley on Wednesday, July 6, with his wife, daughter and dear nephew, Carl, by his side.

Bill was born February 17, 1940, in Youngstown, a son of the late Charles and Mildred (Landolt) Green.

Bill and Charlotte had just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on June 3. They lived most of their married lives in Austintown. He was so proud of his wife and family.

He retired from Chrysler in Twinsburg in 1994 where he worked as a journeyman electrician and served as Chief Steward for six years.

In his retirement, he loved to tinker in his garage and was an avid boater and camper. His sense of humor and quick wittedness remained until the end. A wise man, he always had a way of phrasing things so that you just got it. He could sing you a song from 60 years ago and get the lyrics perfect. He also loved history and crossword puzzles and was famous for his “Did you know…?” questions.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Charlotte (Bissett); son, Michael (Brenda) Moore of Austintown; daughter, Lisa (RJ) Adair of Berlin Center and son, Bill (Donna) Moore of Austintown. He left behind eight grandchildren who dearly loved their Papa, Kyle (Brianne) Baumgartner, Dustin Baumgartner and Michael Moore, Kelley Adair and Russell Adair and Zachary Moore, Hanna Moore and Nicholas Moore. He dearly loved his great-grandchild, Logan Baumgartner. He also leaves behind a sister, Ruth Connolly of Virginia and many nieces and nephews who loved their “Uncle Bill”, Ellen Mayfield, Chris (Debbie) Shaffer, Harold (Chrystal) Shaffer, Carl Shaffer, Zula (Mel) Morgan, Judy (Russ) Slagle, Carol Dobos and Neal (Michele) Shaffer. So many great-nieces and nephews also loved Uncle Bill so much.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by three sisters, Eleanor Shaffer, Mary Young and Elizabeth Dickerson; five brothers, Charles, Carl, George, Bob and Arthur Green and beloved niece, Kathy Jornigan.

The family wishes to thank the nurses of Hospice of the Valley – angels on Earth – especially Janine, Lora, and Kelli.

Family and friends may call at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 or Monday, July 11 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at Kerr Cemetery in Weathersfield Township.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.