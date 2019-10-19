William Carlton “Bill” Clegg, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – William Carlton “Bill” Clegg, 79 of Edgewater, Florida, formerly of Canfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Bill was born November 21, 1940 in Youngstown, a son of Virginia Clegg Mounier and the late Woodrow Clegg and graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1958.

Bill worked 17 years for Wittmer’s in Columbiana and later worked for the Ohio Turnpike Commission for 15 years until he retired in 1999 and moving to Edgewater, Florida.

He was a member of the New Smyrna Beach Church of Christ.

He loved restoring old cars and golf carts and enjoyed boating, fishing, traveling and most importantly, spending time with his family.

Besides his mother, Virginia Mournier of Clearwater, Florida, Bill leaves his wife Donna; two sons, Billy (Theresa) Clegg of Austintown, Tim (Vicki) Clegg of Austintown; a step-son, Dan (Tarey) Balash of Mineral Ridge; two brothers, Ronny (Alice) Clegg of Canfield, Jim (Linda) Clegg of Belleair, Florida; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides his father, “Woody” Clegg, Bill was preceded in death by a daughter, JoAnn Luczka and a brother, Harold Clegg.

Friends may call on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m followed by a memorial service at 5:30 p.m.

