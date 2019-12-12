William C. Kennedy, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Kennedy, entrepreneur, founder and inventor of Udderly Smooth® creams and lotions passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Inn at Poland Way in Poland, Ohio.

Bill’s life will be honored with a Funeral Mass officiated by Father Terry Hazel. Visitation with the family will be held an hour prior to the funeral at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 and Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 300 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.



Bill was born in Youngstown to H. Dale and Iola Kennedy on May 30, 1937; the middle of three sons and grew up in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was married to Margaret Kelch for 62 years and enjoyed a lifetime full of adventure and hard work.



After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy in 1961, Bill worked for Thrift Drug, SupeRx Drug and King Drug throughout Ohio from 1961-1970. In 1971, Bill moved from retail to industrial pharmacy as Technical Director for United Cooperatives in Alliance, Ohio; overseeing Animal Health and producing veterinary pharmaceuticals throughout the US and Canada.

In 1978, Bill and Marg Kennedy purchased the Animal Health manufacturing division of Universal Coop and founded Redex Industries, Inc., the makers of Udderly Smooth® Udder Cream. Redex Industries remains operated by three generations of the Kennedy family and distributes a family of products sold throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, Australia and Korea



Bill is a former Poland Township Trustee, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, was a member of the Association of Ohio Commodores and in 2006, Bill was awarded Distinguished Alumni from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy.



Bill had an adventurous spirit and earned his private pilot’s license.



Bill is preceded in death by his parents, H. Dale and Iola Kennedy; brothers, Robert and Paul Kennedy and infant daughter, Lisa Kennedy.



Bill is survived by his wife, Margaret Kennedy; four children and their spouses, Lorraine Winterink (Tom), Bill Kennedy, Jr. (Diana), Linda Kuzior (Ken) and Colonel Brian Kennedy USMC (Retired) (Heather); 12 grandchildren, Mike, Eric, Caitlin, Madison, Grace, Brendan, Alex, Molly, Maggie, Jason, Josh and Stephanie and nine great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Saint Michael Family Life Center, 300 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.



The William Kennedy family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. George Ellis, Jr., the nurses, caregivers and staff of the Inn at Poland Way; especially Brenda, Debbie and Teresa for their loving compassionate care. We are grateful for the caregivers of First Light and Special Senior Care.

We also want to thank the employees of Redex Industries, Inc. who helped Bill to realize his dreams.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

