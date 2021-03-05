William C. Harry, Jr., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Harry, Jr. of Columbiana died early Friday morning, March 5, at his residence.

Bill was born November 10, 1925 in Youngstown, a son of the late William C. and Minnie (Crowe) Harry and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown College.

He served as a Seaman First Class in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Early in his career, Bill worked in sales for H.J. Heinz and then Northern Paper Mill. Later he worked in advertising for WFMJ, The Vindicator and in advertising and management for WBBW.

He had many fond memories of growing up near Mill Creek Park and Idora Park.

He was a member of Boardman Methodist Church.

Bill enjoyed biking and traveling, especially to Key West, Williamsburg, the Boston area and Geneva -on-the-Lake.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta “Bertie” (Goodwin) Harry, whom he married March 27, 1954 and died April 2, 2018; two sisters, Mary Hubbard and Jane Harry, and a niece, Linda Wright.

He leaves nieces and nephews, Gary (Carol) Hubbard and Nancy (Craig) Diehl, all of Canfield.

The family would like to thank Visiting Physicians, Grace Hospice of Boardman and especially Visiting Angels of Salem for their care and kindness.

There will be a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 9 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, where he will be buried next to his wife in the Overlook Section.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.