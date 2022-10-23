WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Floyd, age 90, died at his home in Warren on Thursday, October 20, 2022, surrounded by his wife and caregiver; he had been ill for several years.

He was born in Freeport, Ohio on July 6, 1932, to the late W. Cecil and Thelma Mallernee Floyd.

He was a graduate of Freeport High School and attended Kent State University for one year.

He was also a member of North Mar Church.

Survivors include his wife, Lois Thomas Floyd, whom he married on March 12, 1971 and shared 51 years together, also surviving is his son, William (Nancy) of Alliance; granddaughter, Laurie (Mike) of Jewett, Ohio; four great-granddaughters also of Jewett; sister, Ann Miller of St. Clairsville, Ohio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Monday, October 24, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483 and an hour prior to the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at North Mar Church 3855 E Market Street, Warren, OH 44484.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of William, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.