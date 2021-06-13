William C. Dahmen, Sr., Folwer, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Dahmen, Sr., 81, passed away Friday afternoon, June 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

William was born on January 20, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Howard and Pheobe Dahmen.

He was a Fowler High School graduate and attended mounted patrol training.

Shortly after school, he married the love of his life, Jane Foust.

He worked at Republic Steel in Warren until he retired.

He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and going on fishing trips in Canada. He loved caring for horses; from raising, riding, going on camping trips with his family and worked with the Mounted Deputy Units. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and square dancing with his wife.

William will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Jane Dahmen, whom he married on May 5, 1958; children, Howard (Velda) Dahmen, Richard (Jennifer) Dahmen, William (Karen) Dahmen, Jr. and Debra (Tyrone) Powers; two granddaughters, who he thought of as his daughters, Stefanie (Shaun) Dilley and Samantha (Stephen) Haynie; 24 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and brother, Robert (Joan) Dahmen.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Paul Dahmen and sister Florence (Robbie) Tumbokon.

A private service was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

Burial was held at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Bri, Liz and Pastor Steve from Southern Care Hospice, Jeri from Patriot Home Health and the Fowler Fire Department, for taking great care of William.

Memorial contributions can be made to Southern Care Hospice at 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515 or the Fowler Fire Department, 3386 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Cortland, OH 44410.

