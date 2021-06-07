William C. “Bill” Shields, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. “Bill” Shields, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

He was born on June 6, 1943.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Lane Niles Chapel, 415 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH 44446, from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. and on Thursday, June 10 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Niles First United Methodist Church, 608 Crandon Ave., Niles, OH 44446.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Funeral Homes, Niles Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.