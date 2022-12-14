

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. (“Bill”) Anderson, 81 of Pittsburgh, formerly of Canfield passed away peacefully Monday, December 12, 2022 at his home after a brief illness.

Bill was born August 19, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of the late Elmer and Edith (Purnell) Anderson.

He graduated from Canfield High School with honors and received his Bachelor’s Degree and MBA from Youngstown State University.

Bill worked in finance for Youngstown Sheet and Tube, LTV and RMI before retiring.

He was a member of the Argus Lodge #545 F and AM, a member of Canfield City Council in the 70’s and, a member of Canfield United Presbyterian Church.

Bill was an avid Ohio State fan, valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.

His wife the former Mamie Stanley, whom he married in 1999, died June 23, 2010.

He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters, Lori Workmaster of Pittsburgh, Lisa Anderson of Jacksonville, Florida and Linda Anderson of Mesa, Arizona. Much-loved Papa of Marlee Workmaster, Morgan Workmaster, Jackson Schaub and Georgia Schaub. Bill also leaves two brothers, Bob (Terri) Anderson of Cincinnati, Ed (Sharie) Anderson of Canfield; a sister Lynn (Tom) Rigby of Sarasota, Florida and his former wife and mother of his children, Donna Anderson. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

In honor of Bill’s zest for life, his family suggests you share a cold Coors Light with someone you love.

Friends may call on Friday at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. at Boardman Methodist Church, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

