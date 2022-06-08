YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Billy” A. Zecher, Jr., 48, of Youngstown, passed away, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 after a chronic illness, at St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.



Billy was born November 5, 1973 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late William A. Zecher Sr. and Debra J. Bowser Zecher.



Billy will be remembered as a family man. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, WWE wrestling and soap operas.

He leaves to cherish his memory his siblings; Kenneth Zecher, Annie Zecher, Kimberly Zecher (Gary Nichols) and Michael Zecher; and many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his niece Samantha Barich.



Per his wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

