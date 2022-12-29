CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” K. McIntosh, 93, of Canfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Briarfield Manor.

Born on May 16, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of Gordon and Alma (Kane) McIntosh.

He served his country in the United States Air Force.

He was a Woodrow Wilson graduate and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from Youngstown State University.

Bill married the former Joan Carolyn Toman, January 10, 1950 and together they raised four children.

Prior to retirement in 1979, he was a foreman for Republic Steel and previously worked for Southside Radio.

Bill was a member of the Lions Club International and AMVETS.

Bill and Joan were proud charter members of St. Luke Catholic Church in Boardman, Ohio.

Bill was a car enthusiast, a jack of all trades and loved to entertain with his wife and friends.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, John and Mary Toman; his son-in-law, David Howson; his sister, Donnie Carter; his brother, John McIntosh and brother-in-law, Carl Pillin.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Joan; his children, Susan Howson, Thomas McIntosh, Jim (Shirley) McIntosh and Dr. Robert (Rita) McIntosh; his grandchildren, David (fiancée, Mackenzie Logan) Howson, Bay McIntosh, Hunter McIntosh, Lauren McIntosh, Jillian McIntosh, Christian McIntosh and Connor McIntosh and his siblings, Robert (Liz) McIntosh and Catherine (William) Welsh.

The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, December 31, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 3504 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Father Richard Murphy, will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Bill will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Patrick’s Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

