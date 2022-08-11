YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William ” Bill” J. Lallo, Sr., 83, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland.



Bill was born August 9, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of William J. and Veronica (Novotny) Lallo.



Bill served his country in the United States Air Force.

Prior to retirement in 1995, Bill worked as the Administrator of the GM Gas Field in Lordstown.

Bill was a member of the Youngstown Maennerchor, Men’s Golf League and the Couples’ Golf League.

Besides golfing, he loved spending winters in Fort Myers Beach, Florida with his wife and he was an avid Cleveland Brown’s fan.



Bill is preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Margaret Lallo, his brother Peter Lallo and his sister Suzanne DuChanois.



Bill leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Barbara Sudzina, whom he married September 17, 1977. He is also survived by his children William J. (Lisa) Lallo Jr, Gina M. (John) Wells and Christine A. Larson; his grandchildren Abbey (Nick) Pachell, Megan Lallo, Brandi Wells, Courtney Lallo, Lexie Larson, and Vincent Larson; and his great grandchildren Nova and Murphy Pachell.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, August 15, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 5:00- 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 16, at 11:00 a.m. at St Christine’s Church. Bill will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. The family request memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, North Lima, Ohio 44514.

To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of William “Bill”, please visit our floral store.